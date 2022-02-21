The Rowan Report: Students represent their school well

Del. Ruth Rowan

Special to the News Tribune

On Feb. 15, eight students from the West Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind came to the Capitol to serve as pages in the West Virginia House of Delegates. Among their duties for the day was passing out cookies. The cookies as well as the cookie cutters that were used to make them were all made by the students. They also passed out invitations that were designed by one of the business students to all 100 delegates. The invitations invited the delegates to come to their school for their spring dinner theater.

Each year students from WVSDB come to Charleston to sing and sign for members of the House. Last year because of Covid restrictions they were unable to make the trip. This year some restrictions were still in place but the students wanted to represent their school and did so with dignity and honor as pages. They also wanted to extend an invitation for their elected officials to come to Hampshire County and visit their school to see all of the exciting things going on at their campus.

Wednesday was Alzheimer’s Awareness Day. In honor of the occasion, a House citation was presented to members of the Alzheimer’s Association by members of the Committee on Seniors, Children, and Families.

HB4521 was introduced this month to establish minimum training requirements for law enforcement officials on interacting effectively with people with Alzheimer’s. The training will include instruction on the risks facing those suffering from Alzheimer’s, such as wondering off and elder abuse, and the best practices for interacting with them.

A few years ago we passed the Silver Alert Bill. This bill addressed missing seniors who may have wondered off and couldn’t be located by their families or caregivers. The passage of HB4521 will give additional peace of mind to those that offer care to those loved ones.

Passing out of House Finance this week was HB4391. This bill would require an increased number of full-time school nurses employed by county boards of education by school year 2025-2026. The ratio of school nurses would increase from 1/1500 students in grades kindergarten through seventh to 7/1500 students in grades pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. With individual health needs of children in our schools, such as diabetes and allergies, it is becoming more important to have additional nurses in our schools. The onset of the pandemic has made this issue even more critical.

Friday marked the 38th day of the 60-day session. I will be here in Charleston until the middle of March. The best way to contact me while I am here is: Phone: 304-340-3157, or Email: ruth.rowan@wvhouse.gov.