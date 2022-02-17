The Simple Life: A Cabin in the Woods

Trish Morgan

Special to the News Tribune

For more years than I can count, I have hoped that someday I would have an opportunity to enjoy a little vacation in a log cabin in the middle of nowhere. A cabin with the amenities of comfortable living, yet one where I can knock a few things off my bucket list.

I'm writing this column just before leaving for this wonderful place - just me, myself and I. It will take me over three hours to get there, another hour to unload my car and get everything put away, and then the rest will just fall in to place.

First of all, I have put in a special request for a little of that white stuff called snow. Yes, I'm hoping for freezing cold temperatures, falling snow and a picturesque, dreamy vacation.

The activities for the week will include my social media activities, southern peach tea, morning waffles and bagels, and a 1,000 piece puzzle. Yes, a puzzle! One of those winter-time activities I rarely indulge because a houseful of cats and puzzles rarely coexist.

I plan to cozy up next to the fireplace reading a favorite book, all nestled under a comfy velveteen blanket while sipping hot cups of tea to my heart's delight. Each day will include a brisk walk around the cabin grounds, ventures to a hot tub under the stars and a little swimming, too.

Nearby, there is miniature golf, horseback riding and trips in to town for Southern pork BBQ and vintage antique shops. I'll take some down time to watch a movie or two, fix a big bowl of popcorn and tune in to my favorite Olympic sports. No cats to feed, no grandchildren starving for their favorite snacks and no interruptions of the mundane.

Back to those cups of hot tea...here's how I describe the perfect cup. I'll bring along my favorite mug, and drop in the Lipton tea bag. Pour in the steaming water from the whistling tea kettle, and soak the bag for a good five minutes. Then take out the bag, drain the last of its goodness into the mug and add the most perfect blend of sugar and half and half. Don't you just love to pour in that cream and watch how it swirls into the tea - bringing out that rich caramel color? My tea will be rich - with just a hint of those Werther's caramel candies that just melt on your tongue.

Sure. I can have tea any time I want it, but there's something special about tea on vacation. The aromas and flavors just can't be beat!

In next week's column, I'll let you know if my vacation dreams came true. I'll be able to tell you if my imagination lived up to reality. I'll share some of the simple things that time away can do for the soul...some of those simple things that can give us a whole new perspective.

Until next week, my friends. God's blessings.