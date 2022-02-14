From Your Delegate: Happy to chair this new committee

Del. Gary Howell

Special to the News Tribune

Last week marked the halfway point of the regular legislative session, so things are getting busy.

For me, even more so.

This week I was named the chairman of a new committee - the Select Committee on Tourism and Economic Diversification. This committee will focus on legislation that will bring new industry and additional tourism in the state of West Virginia. I am very excited about this as the state of West Virginia has moved up dramatically on the list of best places to do business in the country.

We all know West Virginia is the best state, now we are going to make sure everyone else knows as well.

Here is a little bit about what happened this week in the Legislature: One of the big bills of this session passed on Monday, HB 2003, which has the ambiguous short title, “Relating generally to commercial benefit of substances removed from waters of the state by the treatment of mine drainage.” What that means for West Virginia is we are going to make sure the ownership of the Rare Earth elements and other elements critical to the nation are defined. It turns out that West Virginia has these in abundance, but many are contained in mine drainage. For years people tried to distance themselves from the ownership of that mine drainage because it was a liability; now that it has value, that has reversed.

Currently the U.S. gets approximately 80% of its Rare Earths and critical elements from Communist China, but West Virginia may be able to replace much of that supply, including what is needed for national defense. We will be working on a series of bills, in addition to this one, to bring production of these elements to finished products to West Virginia, creating high- paying jobs in the process. We are well on our way with a pilot plant currently extracting Rare Earths from mine drainage in Grant County near Bismark.

Sometimes the minority party plays political games with amendments to bills. HB 4380 was one of those bills this was tried on. The bill simply states that buses shall be used to transport 19 or more passengers for extracurricular activities. A pretty simple bill, the amendment proposed by Delegate Evans of McDowell County wanted to require each bus to have a fire extinguisher and first aid kit. Problem is, they are already required to carry these by both state and federal law. His amendment would have done absolutely nothing but clutter the state code with redundant text.

The amendment was defeated, and the bill went on to pass the following day and yes, buses used for school transport are still required to have fire extinguishers and first aid kits.

Geothermal energy development may be coming to West Virginia. HB 4098 is bill that makes it clear you can develop geothermal energy in West Virginia. This is an interesting bill, because there is nothing stopping you now from doing this in West Virginia. Many companies or individuals look for permission in state code. This is a bill that does nothing more than make sure people know you can develop geothermal in West Virginia.

Keep in mind that if state code doesn’t say you can’t, then you can! I wish more people understood that, so we didn’t have to run permission bills.

If you have any ideas to make our great state even more attractive or just need help with a state agency, please contact me. My office number is 304-340-3191 or you can e@mail me at Gary.Howell@WVHouse.gov