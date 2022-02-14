The Rowan Report: Good news for area hospitals

Del. Ruth Rowan

Special to the News Tribune

Coming to Charleston this week were representatives from Valley Health. Both Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Romney and War Memorial Hospital in Berkley Springs are under the umbrella of Valley Health, as are the wellness centers in both cities. It was exciting to learn that Hampshire Memorial will be getting three additional doctors by year’s end. Two of them grew up in the Capon Bridge area.

We are truly blessed by the wonderful doctors on staff now at both of these hospitals. These hospitals can get quality medical professionals by splitting up the days they are in each hospital. One of the outstanding doctors at Hampshire Memorial is Dr. Matthew Polk. He works certain days at Hampshire Memorial, then serves certain days at War Memorial.

One of the bills passing in the House this week was HB4111. This bill cleans up the code concerning prescriptive authority of advance practice registered nurses and allows them to prescribe a three-day supply of a Schedule II narcotic. This would allow our nurse practitioners the ability to prescribe medicine to their patients until they can go to the next level of health care; such as a specialist or surgeon to receive the follow-up care they need.

Passing out of the Committee on Health and Human Resources was HB4344, the Foster Care Bill. This bill will give support services to kinship families which will include training for foster parents and provide additional services to foster children who have severe emotional, behavioral, or intellectual problems or disabilities. There will be a particular emphasis on transitioning children from congregate care and placing them with suitable foster parents.

The bill also addresses the need for additional workers in the Bureau of Social Services. They have found it extremely difficult to recruit and retain direct service employees of all types. The bill calls for a salary adjustment for a total 20% raise within each of the salary ranges.

Monday was Conservation Day at the Capitol. Among visitors here for the day were Jim Michaels and Lin Dunham from Morgan County. They were here in support of our local farmers and good conservation practices.

On Tuesday members of the West Virginia Association of Counties from across the state visited to address their concerns in their home counties. Among concerns was the inability of certain county workers to have part time jobs. There has not been a pay raise for county workers in over ten years. Some of the employees need the extra income that a part time job would bring.

HB4260 was a bill that members supported. This bill would allow them to put legal ads on a website. These ads would include notices such as divorce, domestic violence, and abuse and neglect cases.

Large jail bills for the counties was once again mentioned as a major concern. These jail bills stretch county budgets to the max. Representing Mineral County was Commissioner Doc Lechliter, Hampshire County was Circuit Clerk Sonja Embrey, and Morgan County Commissioner Bill Clark.

Administrator of the Mineral County Health Department and President of the Local Health Departments, A. Jay Root, was here last week to discuss concerns for our local health departments. Chief among concerns was the need to fill positions in our local health departments. Positions are there but no applicants. The pandemic has made the problem even worse.

Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, marked Day 31 of the session. Thursday, Feb. 10, was the halfway mark for this year. If you have any questions or concerns the best way to reach me is: Phone: 304-340-3157, or email: ruth.rowan@wvhouse.gov.