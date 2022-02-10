The Simple Life: Why Indeed

Trish Morgan

Special to the News Tribune

It's a good thing I'm taking some time this month to get away. There are a lot of things to do, and there are a lot of things happening in the local community, too. So, tell me. Why vacation?

Why indeed.

All of my adult life, making time for vacations was never at the top of my priority list. Both sons played three sports, so it was in fact spring training, baseball, traveling all-stars and tournaments, to football training camp and then full football season (and playoffs if we were lucky), and then moving right into basketball. My life as a boy mom.

Sure, we made time for weekend getaways and day trips, but oft times those respites from our family's crazy sports life were held in conjunction with tournaments and special sports-related events and activities. I can remember summers when we would finish up a baseball tournament in early August and then go straight to weight training/two-a-day football practices - with just one day to breathe before trading in a baseball uniform for helmets and pads and 90° heat!

Now though, with uniforms and balls and equipment put to the back of old, dusty closets, we're all adulting and bringing in a new generation of grandchildren to start all over again. This time around, this old Nana is making time for the beach, old log cabins in the woods, colonial cities, sea glass and seashell beachcombing, sunrise breakfasts, and anything else I can cram in before the twilight of my life takes precedent.

To do all of the things, to go to the out-of-the-way places with

some of the most wonderful people in my life - THAT is worth exploring. These are the vacations to come, the vacations and changes in my life that are most unexpected, unplanned, and only dreamed of many moons ago.

I don't know about you, but life now does not even come close to the way it was imagined it would have been. At my age - starting over. Who would have ever thought of it? Most certainly, not I.

So. February 2022 - Olympics, Super Bowl, Valentine's Day and vacations to remember. Before we know it, March will be here, spring around the corner and a new life in the palm of my hand. All it takes is the courage to believe it's within grasp.