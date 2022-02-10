Letter to the Editor: Thanks to the community, our clients had a good Christmas

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

To the Editor:

As the Christmas season has come to a close for 2021, Children’s Home Society wishes to thank our community for your support of our Little Red Stocking Campaign.

The money raised through this campaign helps us to care for the children we serve through our Romney office, helping us locate forever families for our children and youth. Many thanks to the following businesses, organizations and individuals that helped to make this campaign our most successful one yet!

In the Keyser area we thank:

Advisory Council member Virginia Johnson, Burger King, Five Star Pawn Shop, Fox's Pizza, Grant Co. Bank, Hair Depot, In-Style Hair Salon, J&S Pawn, Keyser Inn, Markwood Funeral Home, Mary Helmick, Keyser Inn, NuView, Oriole Club, Potomac Heights Apartments, Pulmonary Associates, Queen’s Point Coffee, Royal Restaurant, State Farm Insurance. Timbrook Ford, Tractor Supply, Weimer Chrysler Dodge

In the Burlington area, thanks to:

Burlington Café and Burlington General Store

In the Martinsburg area, we thank:

J&S Pawn

In the Morgantown area, we thank:

J&S Pawn

In the Ridgeley-Fort Ashby areas, our thanks goes to:

FNB Bank, Fort Ashby VFW, Gain’s Gas Station, J & S Pawn, Wayne’s Country Fresh Meats

In Maryland, we thank:

Act 1st Credit Union, Fair Price Market, J&S Pawn in Frostburg and Oakland, Kline’s Restaurant, Knippenberg Insurance, Nova Care, Pit n Go in the Cumberland and Lonaconing areas, Shooters, Super 8 Hotel, Thomas Subaru, Tips and Toes Too

In Virginia, we thank:

Jo Gail’s Country Cookin’

We look forward to working with each and every business listed in the upcoming 2022 campaign. If your business or community group would like to participate in our 2022 Little Red Stocking campaign, please call Sally Johnson at 304-822-4652.

We would like to thank those individuals and/or groups who helped to make Christmas brighter for our children! Your Christmas gifts and contributions were very much appreciated!

Thanks to:

American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, A Plus Heating and Air, Bloomery Presbyterian Church, Capon Bridge United Methodist Women, Christ Community Church, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Covenant Baptist Church, Danville Community Baptist Church, Faith Mission Church, First Baptist Church of Romney, GFWC of Romney, Hope Christian Church, Our Lady of Grace Church, the Pajama Project, Zion Church of Christ.

Finally, thanks to the many folks participating in the angel tree project with us this year, helping Helen’s Angels in Mineral County and needy children through Eastern Action in Hampshire County. Because of your generosity, we were able to provide a bright Christmas to 110 needy children in the two county areas!

Our agency continues to need your help to best serve our most at risk children. We need foster, adoptive parents, volunteers. We also offer employment opportunities. If you’re interested, please contact us at 304-822-4652. Come help us make the future brighter for our West Virginia children!

Sally Johnson

Children’s Home Society

Romney