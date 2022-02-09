Letter to the Editor: Each of us capable of deciding about masks

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

To the Editor:

It's no secret, of course, that there's a sharp divide on mandates that require wearing masks, whether it's in Mineral County schools, or untold numbers of other places in the country. And, I suspect, there are those in between “For” and “Against” who simply don't know who to trust or what to believe.

So, after reading the most recent "Parents speak out..." article of Feb. 8, I submit the following commentary to helps folks make their own personal determination about masks.

First of all, I have no intention of promoting my personal opinion. I will, however, draw on my own personal experiences to illustrate some factual truths about filtering out harmful things we might breathe. My first experience goes back over half a century to my early days in the Army. Everyone was required to go through gas mask training, and we tested how well our mask fit in a tear-gas filled room or tent.

We all learned very fast what happens if you aren't careful to get a good tight seal when you put on your mask. I saw a number of guys run out of the tent because some tear gas leaked in around their mask. It taught all of us the essence of a good fit if you expected to be protected. And I never forgot that lesson.

My second meaningful experience came after Covid hit and I had to wear a mask at the eye doctor. While wearing the mask, a test I had been taking periodically for years because of glaucoma gave erroneous results. The lady administering the test said she didn't understand why the test went wrong. So... I told her what the problem was...my glasses kept fogging up. My breath carried moisture through the mask, and around the edges. And the importance of that will be evident shortly.

My final experience was a simple experiment I conducted after learning how Covid was transmitted. You see, the coronavirus is very tiny, and it “hitches a ride” on the larger respiratory droplets of moisture in our breath. You and I can't see the tiny coronavirus, but we can sure see the moisture in our breath when we go outside on a cold winter day.

So...when I heard the standard surgical mask wouldn't filter out the moisture carrying coronavirus...I did my own little test to see. Since I wear glasses, I wanted to see what would happen if I exhaled directly through the fabric of the face mask and onto my glasses. And, guess what?...my glasses fogged up. I even tried it with a couple mask layers - and it still fogged up. So, then I knew...if the principle means of transmission was by our own breath...the mask wouldn't stop it.

I'm aware, of course, that my personal conclusion is contrary to what we generally hear from the national government and its agencies. But I'm also aware of the biblical principle found in Hebrews 5:14, and I endorse it to you as well. We're told therein, to exercise our own senses "...to discern both good and evil...". So, if we exercise our own God-given ability of discernment, each one of us is capable of determining whether mask mandates are good or bad.

Sincerely & respectfully,

Gary Klavuhn

Short Gap