The Rowan Report: Committee to address regional jail problems

Del. Ruth Rowan

Special to the News Tribune

A new committee has been formed in the House of Delegates to address problems facing our prison system. The Committee on Jails and Prisons was formed to address issues including overcrowding in our state’s 10 regional jails.

Our regional jails were constructed to hold 4,265 inmates. According to Lawrence Messina, director of communications for Homeland Security, these facilities are now housing 5,267 inmates.

Another problem that the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation is dealing with is staffing shortages. At present there are more than 800 vacancies in our regional jails and correctional facilities.

The problem that I hear the most about comes from county commissioners concerning jail bills. All counties pay the same rate, $48.25 per inmate per day. The amount our counties pay is overwhelming to county budgets and tough decisions have to be made. The newly-formed committee has already addressed this problem with a bill that would shift the cost of employee salaries to the state. This shift would bring the inmate per-diem rate for counties to $30.40 and relieve county budgets.

A bill passing through the Health Committee this week was HB4089. This bill would provide further benefits to enrollees in Medicaid who have been diagnosed with diabetes, hypertension, or have a family history of kidney disease. In an effort to increase the rate of evaluation and treatment for chronic kidney disease, self-measured blood pressure devices and training for patients to operate and interpret their readings will be covered. This added benefit will help those that are at risk to better manage their own health.

January 31 was Farm Bureau and Forestry Day here at the Capitol. Making the long journey here were Laura Staley with Farm Credit, Dave and Jill Parker from Hampshire County, Donna Alt and F.J. Grady from Mineral County, and Pam Hessler and Cody Harmason from Morgan County. The highlight of the day was farm fresh food provided by West Virginia farmers. Fresh apples and delicious apple dumplings came from Spring Valley Farm and Orchard in Romney and tender, juicy flank steak provided by Flying W in Burlington. It was awesome to see that the farms and businesses in our area were directly in the spotlight.

The West Virginia Funeral Directors held their mid-winter seminar in Charleston this week and met with delegates and senators about current issues facing funeral directors across the state. Among their concerns were bills introduced that would have the potential to lower standards for funeral homes. Traveling here to the Capitol were Jerry Giffin and David Delawder from Giffin Funeral Home and Crematory in Capon Bridge.

Also traveling to Charleston this week from Capon Bridge were Tim and Beth Reese. They were here to purchase artwork for “Basswood,” a new project by Green Bridge Properties. It will feature five separate bedroom/bathroom suites for rent on Airbnb. The historic property is located directly across from the Farmer’s Daughter Market and Butcher and just a short walk from The River House.

Friday marked the 24th day of session. While we are in session here in Charleston the best way to reach me is: Phone: 304-340-3157, or email: ruth.rowan@wvhouse.gov