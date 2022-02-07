From Your Delegate: Nuclear energy and electronic voting

Gary Howell

Special to the News Tribune

This week in the legislature things have started to pick up on the House floor as many bills have now worked their way through the committee process.

I will discuss a few of those that are important to the state or back home.

Before I do I would like to remind the folks back home that this is your Capitol and you are welcome to visit anytime. Monday, I had a student from Frankfort Middle School, Zack Hammons, page for me. He was accompanied by his mom and grandfather. The page program allows students grade 5 through 12 to have floor privileges and be emersed in the process of a bill becoming law. Over the years several pages have gone on to become delegates themselves.

Senate Bill 4, eliminating the ban on nuclear energy in West Virginia, was one that had a short debate due to the subject. The bill was a bipartisan bill and passed both the House and Senate by strong bipartisan majorities. The primary opposition came from those in coalfield counties where they feared possible competition for coal-generated electricity. There are currently no plans to build, but with emerging technologies in the field, West Virginia did not want to be automatically left out of future technologies.

One of the more interesting attempts to move West Virginia elections in the wrong direction came from an amendment to HB 4312. The bill’s purpose is to allow our electronic voting system used for deployed military outside the state to be used by first responders sent out of state in an emergency. The example scenario given would be if our firefighters were sent out west to fight a forest fire on short notice, they would not lose their ability to vote. Democrat Delegates Doyle of Jefferson County and Hanson of Monongalia County offered an amendment to change the bill to allow unlimited, no excuse mail-in voting, the same process that led to claims of voter fraud across the US in the last election. The amendment was soundly defeated with only six voting in favor. The bill went on to pass in its original form, protecting voting rights for all.

We also passed HB 4311 which increases the penalties for voter fraud further protecting your vote.

In an unusual step, the legislature did not hold session on Friday due to the weather forecast for an ice storm. Many of the staff live outside the city of Charleston and would have to travel in what was forecast to be very bad conditions with power outages. In addition, many that testify before the Legislature are not from the Charleston area or West Virginia, so for the safety of all, the legislature adjourned Thursday until Monday.

If you have any ideas to make our great state even more attractive or just need help with a state agency, please contact me. My office number is 304-340-3191 or you can e@mail me at Gary.Howell@WVHouse.gov