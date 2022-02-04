I look forward to W.Va. returning to its rightful role

Randy Crane

Special to the News Tribune

Thanks to the long negotiations and teamwork that makes our country’s democratic process so unique, the historic Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed, delivering billions of dollars for critical improvements improving the lives of all West Virginians.

Clean energy, heavy broadband investment, and improved roads will provide thousands of jobs in West Virginia. It will bolster our economy, provide equal learning opportunities for our students, and greatly increase business opportunities. Infrastructure and a diverse business environment are essential for West Virginia growth.

Job developers and site selectors clearly see the opportunity that West Virginia possesses. As we continue to navigate undeniable economic hardship due to the global pandemic, the need for meaningful jobs is dire, and I can affirm that clean energy projects have aided in this need.

In Mineral County, numerous clean energy projects have not only brought renewables into the state but have brought economic development to underserved areas and secured jobs for West Virginians in need of work.

This has resulted in the start of a smooth transition into an even more diverse energy portfolio—one that makes West Virginia economically competitive and desirable. From my thoroughly enjoyable interactions with these developers in my role, it only excites me to know that there is more to come.

Additionally, this historic plan stands to combat the driving forces for disastrous climate events and reinforce our protective infrastructure—such as the disastrous flooding that West Virginians know all too well.

As Senator Manchin attests, West Virginians are some of the hardest workers in the United States. This framework will only continue to set our residents up for economic security, job fulfillment, and innovation.

I commend both our Senators and Congressman McKinley for their commitment to our state and encourage them to continue this meaningful work toward diversifying West Virginia’s job and energy portfolio by supporting clean energy investment provisions in upcoming legislation.

I look forward to seeing The Mountain State back in its role as the country’s leading energy producer.

Randy Crane is the president of the Mineral County Chamber of Commerce