From Your Delegate: A busy week of unusual events

Del. Gary Howell

Special to the News Tribune

As we enter the second full week of the regular session of the West Virginia legislature, bills are starting to move.

On Tuesday, the Speaker of the House was unable to be at the capitol, so I had to step in for the session, which is part of my duties as Speaker Pro Tempore. Two out-of-the-ordinary things occurred while I was at the podium. U.S. Senator Joe Manchin stopped by, and as a former member of the House of Delegates, he has the right to enter the chamber during session. We stopped the proceedings and allowed him to give a short speech. The second item was during debate on a bill the fire alarm went off and I had to order an evacuation of the House side of the Capitol. It turned out there was a small electric fire that caused minimal damage.

Here are a few other highlights from this week: With the constant assault on law enforcement and first responders around the country, especially in drug arrests, we felt it prudent to increase the penalties for exposure of governmental representatives to fentanyl or any other harmful drug. HB 2184 is the bill that does this, and it passed 94 to 2. Several law enforcement officers and first responders across the state had to receive Narcan after being exposed to the drug fentanyl. I was going to say I was surprised that two voted against the bill, but with today’s war on law enforcement, it doesn’t surprise me. One person who voted no represents an area of Charleston with the highest drug crime statistics.

HB 2177 is an interesting bill, especially for our area. It allows state IDs to be issued without photos if there is a religious reason. The Amish community has a religious objection to having their photo taken, but federal law requires a state issued ID to do banking. This bill co-sponsored by Del. John Paul Hott will have a direct benefit on the Amish community located near the Mineral-Grant County line. The bill passed 94 to 1.

One bill, HB 4024, will create a cosmetology apprentice program. It will allow companies to train employees for practical real-world experience without going to cosmetology school. This will mirror the current apprenticeship program for barbers. The idea is to make it easier to create your own job in a licensed professional field.

Also, this week I introduced HB 4422, which will substantially increase the fines for blocking railroad crossings for extended periods of time. The current fine structure in state code is $150 for the first offense, $250 for the second offense and $350 for the third offense. This will now go to $1,500, $2,500, and $3,500 respectively if signed into law. It also adds a time element increasing the fine the longer the crossing is blocked. The bill also has 11 sponsors, the maximum number allowed. These other Delegates signed on because of similar problems with railroad crossings in their districts. Keyser is not unique in the problem of having a blocked crossing, so there is support for the bill.

If you have any ideas to make our great state even more attractive or just need help with a state agency, please contact me. My office number is 304- 340-3191 or you can e@mail me at Gary.Howell@WVHouse.gov