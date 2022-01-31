The Rowan Report: More economic accomplishments for W.Va.

Del. Ruth Rowan

Special to the News Tribune

The State of the State Address that was scheduled for Jan. 12 was postponed after Governor Justice tested positive for covid. Thursday, looking quite recovered and well, the Governor gave his address. Among issues on his agenda were better funding for the state’s food pantries, “to make sure we don’t have West Virginians go hungry,” and a promise he had made to get broadband internet access to every home in West Virginia.

He noted his economic accomplishments for the year included the attraction of three major economic developments in the state: NUCOR steel recycling, GreenPower Motor Company—manufacturing electric school buses - and the expansion of a partnership between West Virginia Medicine and Owens & Minor.

Another economic accomplishment for the state has been the increase of revenue we are seeing from our state parks. Since 2016 revenue from our state parks has actually increased by 52%.

Appearing before the House Committee on Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security this week was Brett McMillion, deputy chief of West Virginia State Parks. In the past the West Virginia State Park system has provided 50% discounts off lodging to all veterans and active-duty military personnel during the month of November. The new “Enhanced Veterans Promotional Plan” offers 50% off their entire stay at most of the state park lodges during the month of November and during the rest of the year it offers a 10% discount off their entire stay in lodges and cabins in all state parks except Stonewall. In addition to lodging discounts at Cacapon Resort State Park there is a 15% discount off green fees and a 15% discount off the total check in the dining room. All that is required for the discounts is a valid military ID. This promotion will show our veterans and military how much we appreciate them and it will promote our state parks at the same time.

This week in the House Committee on Seniors, Children, and Families three bills passed concerning grandparents. HB4041 will expedite hearings for grandparent visitation upon the death of a parent. HB3054 expands the definition of grandparents to include great-grandparents. HB3099 would decide grandparent visitation based solely on a finding that such visitation would be in the best interest of the child. So many of our grandparents and great-grandparents are raising their grandchildren and now more and more I am hearing even great-grandparents have had to step up to provide the care that our children need. The passage of these bills will help in their efforts to provide the love and care that they need.

Last week the Committee on Seniors, Children, and Families passed HB2798, Embie’s Law. This bill requires testing of newborns for mucopolysaccharidosis type 1. This is a progressively debilitating and painful disorder which can affect organs, connective tissue, and skeletal structure. It is incurable but early detection can ensure a better and longer quality of life for those diagnosed. The inspiration for this legislation was a little 4-year old girl, Embie. She has spent her life in and out of hospitals and had been scheduled for a bone marrow transplant. The pandemic caused a setback for the procedure and it had to be postponed. Passage of this bill will help infants born with this disorder to receive early treatment and interventions with hope for a brighter future.

Friday marked the 17th day of session. You can reach me here in Charleston at: Phone: 304-340-3157, or Email: ruth.rowan@wvhouse.gov.