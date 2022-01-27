The Simple Life: January into February

Trish Morgan

Special to the News Tribune

Cold front coming. Possibility of significant snowfall. Groundhog Day. Will he see his shadow to forecast another six weeks of winter? Valentine's Day. Presidents Day. Less than 60 days until spring.

Yes, these things are on our minds this time of year. Truth is, you could have ten people in a room and each of those ten people will have very strong opinions on the weather and activities of February!

For example, my grandchildren are hoping that this potential weekend storm will bring some snow. There is anticipation for building a snowman, getting outside for snow angels and a little sledding with their friends.

Me, I'm snuggling in and hunkering down for a weekend of hot, homemade navy bean soup, homemade rolls and a few special desserts. Then, I'll be drafting next week's bake shoppe menu - featuring desserts, soups and other fare from the Tastes of Colonial Williamsburg.

One thing I will be making next week is Kings Arm Tavern's Cream of Peanut Soupe. This restaurant is located on Gloucester Street in historic Williamsburg, Virginia, and it features hearty American specialties served up in authentic costumes from the 18th Century. I imagine many of you who have been to Williamsburg know exactly which restaurant I reference!

Originally opened by Jane Vobe in 1772, this authentic reproduction public house serves up a transporting experience for the senses in Colonial Williamsburg. It is my intention to re-create some of their specialties and desserts to bring a little Colonial Williamsburg to my and your February!

Along with cream of peanut soupe, there is Mrs. Vobe's southern fried chicken, raisin rice pudding and other southern delights. Watch my Facebook this weekend for details; orders will be first-come, first-served!

January isn't quite over, yet I'm already looking into February and some exciting new plans. You might even say there could be quite a flurry of activity coming to life - as ideas are always rolling around in this brain of mine. Sometimes all it takes is a small suggestion from someone and I'm off developing that idea into something fun and creative. Winter does that for me, ya know?

I'm one of those folks who loves all four seasons, and I find the winter a time for reflection, for re-grouping and for gathering up those cobwebs in my noggin' and letting them just spill out into productivity. Whatever may come forth. New adventures, new recipes, new life, and preparing for spring.

So how many days until spring? Will the groundhog see his shadow? Regardless, March 20 is the first day of spring no matter how we try to believe it's sooner. I say just enjoy each day as it comes, read a book, have some hot cocoa, play with your grandchildren, love on your dog, call your mama if you are still blessed to have her in this life. Make the most of today, because tomorrow is never promised.

God's blessings, one and all.