From Your Delegate: First bills not necessarily 'glamorous'

Del. Gary Howell

Special to the News Tribune

The first full week of the regular legislative session is now in the books. Things are still slow but are starting to pick up. Here is a little of went on last week.

A lot of what the Legislature does is not glamorous. Take HB 4060, one of the first bills to pass. It simply removed obsolete code. In this case, the Coalition for Diabetes Management. It was no longer needed due to Obama Care, so the state disbanded it, but the code remained. This bill removed that code section that no longer functioned and could have caused confusion.

SB 8 was also a repealing bill that removed the West Virginia College Prepaid Tuition and Savings Program Act to reflect the termination of the Prepaid Higher Education Program, Plan, and Trust Fund. All of this has been replaced by other programs.

The committee on Finance which I serve on has been having budget presentations. This is where the various state agencies present their budgets, and we can ask about changes they are requesting. So far we have heard from Veterans’ Assistance, Senior Services, Tourism, Supreme Court, Homeland Security, Commerce, Economic Development, Higher Education Policy Commission and Community and Technical Colleges.

For the most part the budgets are remaining flat this year. We are hoping this will give us the ability to do tax reduction in the state. What form that will take remains to be seen.

The return of Mineral County Day was welcomed at the Legislature. It is a great opportunity for the people of Mineral County to interact with bureaucrats in person, that would otherwise be a voice on the phone. This pays dividends in the future when a project is being discussed because relationships have already been formed.

I took the opportunity for the Speaker of the House to meet with the representative from Northrup Grumman and discuss what is done at the plant that provides 1,600 jobs in Mineral County. We are planning on exploring additional economic opportunities with them.

As the pace begins to pick up, I will have more information in coming articles, but in the meantime if you have a question, a suggestion on making West Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family or need help with a state agency, then you can always call me at 304-340-3191 or if you prefer e@mail me at Gary.Howell@WVHouse.gov. Make sure you leave your full name, address, and phone number so I can contact you if you leave a message.