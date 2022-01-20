The Simple Life: A beautiful snow day ... However

Trish Morgan

Special to the News Tribune

So. I certainly hope that all of you are shoveled out from underneath all of last week's snowfall. It surely was a big one!

The most enjoyable part for me was watching the snow pouring down onto everything outside. It started out with just a few flakes, then some steady light snow, and then BAM! Heavy snowfall began.

I took outside pictures from just inside my home at different porch perspectives - reflecting on this past summer's grilling, swimming, gardening, landscaping and lots of grandchildren and Next Door Ryder chasing fireflies. The snow was covering up those memories for now, creating a glistening white blanket everywhere I looked.

The biggest HOWEVER was a house full of sick people under quarantine. Our lives this week have included Mucinex, Halls honey lemon cough drops, ibuprofen, Tylenol, NyQuil, DayQuil, doctors' orders of drinking lots of fluids, getting lots of rest and taking medications as prescribed.

There were headaches, nausea, fevers, sore throats, excessive sleepiness, coughs, runny noses, nasal congestion - and grouchy, grumpy people. Quite a difference from the hustle and bustle of Morgan activities. No one is going to work, no one is going to sax lessons, no one is baking, no one is going to school, no one is sled riding or making snow angels.We are all grounded together.

No one is in the mood for a good game of Monopoly - although Kamden is dying to play for blood and beat me at my own game. We are having dinner each evening, but the regular, healthy appetites have not yet returned.

Now that you are reading this column today, the quarantine ends for most of us, but the final hold out just woke up this morning with a headache and sore throat. Her quarantine will extend past the rest of us who get out on Jan. 21.

It's been inconvenient, and this whole mess has affected our own livelihood in similar ways. The good news, though, is that vaccinated or not, we have all faired quite well. I am beyond thankful for that. We're all still very tired, but soon we'll get back to work, rest when we can and continue with life as we know it.

God has blessed us all with another glorious day to make a difference. What will you do with the day God has given you? Make it count. That's my intention.

Until next week...God's blessings.