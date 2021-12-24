Guest Editorial: Bringing Christ back into Christmas

Special to the News Tribune

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following was written by Bob Dimlich, retired pastor and brother-in-law of Leona Hershey Shears of Keyser.

Bringing Jesus Christ Back into Christmas in 2021

In the beginning was the Word and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. The same was in the beginning with God. All things were made by Him and without Him was not anything made (John 1:1-3).

For by Him were all things created, that are in Heaven, and that are in Earth … all things were created by Him and for Him (Colossians 1:16).

Being God, Jesus Christ created all of humanity for himself.

The Humanity of Christ

And the Word became flesh, and dwelt among us, and we beheld His glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father, full of grace and truth (John 1:14).

That which is conceived in Mary is of the Holy Spirit. And she shall bring forth a son, and you shall call His name Jesus: for He shall save His people from their sins. Now all this was done, that it might be fulfilled which was spoken of the Lord by the prophet, saying, Behold, a virgin shall be with child, and shall bring forth a son, and they shall call His name Emmanuel, which being interpreted is God with us. (Matthew 1:20c-23).

Jesus Paid the Penalty for Our Sins

All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned everyone to his own way; and the Lord hath laid on Him the iniquity of us all (Isiah 53:6).

He was wounded for our transgressions; he was bruised for our iniquities; the chastisement of our peace was upon Him; and with His stripes we are healed (Isaiah 53:5).

What Must One Do to be Saved?

For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. For God sent not His son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through Him might be saved. He that believeth in Him is not condemned, but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God (John 3:16-18).

For those who know the Lord Jesus Christ as their savior, have a most blessed Christ-centered Christmas. For those who are not saved, why not receive the greatest gift you could ever receive: the gift of eternal life by believing on the Lord Jesus Christ as your savior and Lord, and have the best Christmas of your life.

Praying for you,

Bob Dimlich