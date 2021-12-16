Editorial: Want to run for office? We'll help you!

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

It will soon be time for those wishing to run for office in the 2022 election to make it official.

While 2022 is not a presidential election year, it is still an important one for West Virginia and Mineral County. For one, there will be new United States House of Representatives, state senatorial and house of delegate districts in West Virginia, and new magisterial districts in Mineral County.

Secondly, there are several key positions on the ballot - Three seats on the board of education, to be decided in the primary election in May, as well as U.S. House of Representatives, state senator, delegate, county clerk, council commission, and circuit clerk on the county level.

Candidates wishing to run for office must file their certificate of candidacy between Monday, Jan. 10, and Saturday, Jan. 29.

The primary election is May 10 and the general election is Nov. 8.

An important part of running for office is, of course, getting the word out and we here at the News Tribune will once again be offering every candidate a one-time free announcement which will run on the Opinion Page.

New this year, the announcements will also run on our website at www.newstribune.info.

There are just a few rules to follow in order to get that announcement published. Below you will find those rules, and they will also be running in the classifieds section of our paper.

Good luck to all the candidates, and we sincerely hope everyone runs a clean, tasteful campaign!

Mineral Daily News Tribune

Policy for Candidate Stories

Candidates who are running for election in the May 10, 2022, West Virginia primary election may submit a free announcements to be run in the Mineral Daily News Tribune.

The News Tribune traditionally invites candidates running for office to submit one announcement, with photo, to be printed on the Op Ed page free-of-charge prior to the election. New this year, all announcements will also be run online.

Announcements should be kept to between 500-800 words, and photos should be in color.

Announcements should be typed and emailed, with photo, to lbeavers@newstribune.info. Deadline to submit announcements is Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Candidates running for office in a municipal election are also invited to submit announcements, and deadline for those would be one week prior to the election date.

Candidates will be allowed only one free announcement prior to the election. With the exception of any stories that may be done by the News Tribune editorial staff, all additional candidate announcements will be handled by the advertising staff as paid ads.

For further information, email lbeavers@newstribune.info or cbraithwaite@newstribune.info.