Letter to the Editor: Thanks to all who helped with Jingle Run

To the Editor:

Frankfort cross country would like to thank all our sponsors, runners, and helpers who helped to make the annual Jingle Run a success.

We would like to give a special thanks to Fort Ashby Primary School for graciously allowing the usage of their facility.

We hope that we can continue to make a positive impact on the lives of students through the encouragement of running.

We would like to recognize the following businesses for their generous sponsorship of our race and program:

All Seasons Landscaping;

Bishop Construction;

Boggs Supply Co.;

Brookedale Farm LLC;

Cameo Salon;

Carl Belt Inc.;

Belt Paving Inc.;

Caron East Inc.;

Chessie Federal Credit Union;

Cimaglia Foot Care;

The Corner Bistro & Vintage Market;

Day Dream Venue;

Dig Deep Brewery;

Don Edwards American National Insurance;

Final Touch;

First National Bank;

Ft. Ashby VFW Post 6667;

Health Matters LLC;

Iser’s Towing;

Jacobs Electric LLC;

Mary Anne Jenkins DDS MS;

J & S Pawn and Guns;

Livengood Agency;

Mountain State Home Rehab;

WVU Medicine-Potomac Valley Hospital;

The Reeded Edge Inc.;

S & S Electric Inc.;

Staggs Dental Lab LLC;

TNJFERG of Ashburn Virginia;

Dr. Russell Tritapoe DDS PLLC;

WEPCO Federal Credit Union;

The Wheelhouse;

Wilma’s Diner;

YMCA;

Zims Tire & Auto Service.