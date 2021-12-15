Letter to the Editor: Thanks to all who helped with Jingle Run
To the Editor:
Frankfort cross country would like to thank all our sponsors, runners, and helpers who helped to make the annual Jingle Run a success.
We would like to give a special thanks to Fort Ashby Primary School for graciously allowing the usage of their facility.
We hope that we can continue to make a positive impact on the lives of students through the encouragement of running.
We would like to recognize the following businesses for their generous sponsorship of our race and program:
All Seasons Landscaping;
Bishop Construction;
Boggs Supply Co.;
Brookedale Farm LLC;
Cameo Salon;
Carl Belt Inc.;
Belt Paving Inc.;
Caron East Inc.;
Chessie Federal Credit Union;
Cimaglia Foot Care;
The Corner Bistro & Vintage Market;
Day Dream Venue;
Dig Deep Brewery;
Don Edwards American National Insurance;
Final Touch;
First National Bank;
Ft. Ashby VFW Post 6667;
Health Matters LLC;
Iser’s Towing;
Jacobs Electric LLC;
Mary Anne Jenkins DDS MS;
J & S Pawn and Guns;
Livengood Agency;
Mountain State Home Rehab;
WVU Medicine-Potomac Valley Hospital;
The Reeded Edge Inc.;
S & S Electric Inc.;
Staggs Dental Lab LLC;
TNJFERG of Ashburn Virginia;
Dr. Russell Tritapoe DDS PLLC;
WEPCO Federal Credit Union;
The Wheelhouse;
Wilma’s Diner;
YMCA;
Zims Tire & Auto Service.