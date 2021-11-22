Letter to the Editor: Destroying veterans' memorials is just wrong

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

To the Editor:

I read the article in the Saturday (Nov. 11) Tribune. It is a shame that many Americans like Aubrey Stewart and other veterans have their memorials destroyed.

What has happened to our country? People are tearing down memorials that honor our war dead.

Maybe the persons doing this do not realize what they are doing is wrong and disgusting.

When they are caught they should apologize to the Stewart family, the people of Piedmont, and to the veterans that have served in the armed forces.

Many veterans have died to keep us safe. The person who did this should be ashamed of themselves.

You will be caught and prosecuted.