The Simple Life: A Trip to Remember

Trish Morgan

Special to the News Tribune

Coming soon in December, there is a Bollman charter bus making its way to Bernville, Pennsylvania, to take some very excited people to Koziar's Christmas Village!

Sure, it's a long drive, but the bus driver has the most difficult job. The rest of us just sit back, relax, talk to our friends, meet new people and maybe take a little snooze along the way.

Reservations are being taken as we speak, and as of the writing of this column, there are just 31 seats left.

Personally, I have never been there, but it is quite the tourist attraction. We plan to leave from Ramada Inn on South George Street, Cumberland, around 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12. I'm hoping for just a little bit of snow so the over one million lights will be able to shine and sparkle just a little brighter!

This trip is the perfect way to start off the Christmas season. We can browse inside ten different little cottages at the village; couples have a chance to have a beautiful evening together; families can enjoy the gorgeous scenery and reflections on the water there, and we all can casually stroll through the village on the way to see Santa.

All of us going on the bus have our own reasons for going. Some are going because they've dreamed of going to this place for years, but it was too far to drive. Others are celebrating anniversaries or birthdays, and some have said they just want to get in the Christmas spirit.

Me? I'm using the trip to treat myself to something really special. I've been struggling with some problems in my life, and this trip to somewhere magical will lift my spirits and give me a chance to remind myself that life is full of hope and promise.

Things are really changing for me in my life - changing quickly. I'm praying for new directions, new discoveries, and chances to meet new people and new adventures. This trip is the beginning of my new journey, and I'm planning to take advantage.

Christmas lights, chill in the air, a little snow, scarves and gloves, frosty breath, hot cocoa, photos with Santa and other characters, meaningful gift shoppe purchases, and reflections of life and love for as long as God wakes me up each morning. Dec. 12 is a new beginning...and this trip will be one to remember.

Cost per person will include your entrance admission, charter bus transportation (with a restroom on board) and complimentary individual plates of Christmas cookies, party mixes and Courtin' fudge - all homemade from scratch by Ye Old Bake Shoppe.

We will have a quick rest stop on the way, but we will not be stopping for a meal. Snack foods are available at the village, and for those shopping, cash and cards are accepted for purchases. We will arrive at the village at approximately 5 p.m. FYI - wheelchairs are available upon request upon arrival.

We will return to Cumberland after leaving the village at 8 p.m., so we should be back in Cumberland around 11 p.m. or so. We will enjoy a three-hour visit to the village.

Bus seating is limited to the first 53 who reserve and pay. Options for paying for the trip will include PayPal, Venmo and Cash App. Or, arrangements can be made directly with me for cash transactions.

Cost for this bus trip/Christmas treats/admission to Koziar's Christmas Village on Sunday, Dec 12, is as follows:

* Ages 3 & under – $45 per person

* Ages 4 - 10 – $59 per person

* Ages 11-64 – $61 per person

* Ages 65+ and active military (with ID) – $60 per person

FIRST PAY, FIRST-RESERVED. Taking reservations and payments through Nov 30 or sooner if bus sells out. No refunds unless trip would be cancelled for extreme weather.

Please visit me on Facebook and send me a message so I can verify your payment and reservation, and I will respond to that message. Your paid reservation will not be confirmed until you get a response from me. Please specify how many and which age groups you are reserving, and let me know how you paid. I will post on my Facebook each day of how many seats remain.

FYI - Masks are recommended, but are not required on the bus or at the village. Visitors' discretion.

Here is how to pay:

Venmo - Patricia-Morgan-93

Cash App - $PaperMoon24

PayPal - https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/trishmorgan24

Cash - send me a message to make arrangements!

Here is the link to Koziar's Christmas Village on Facebook - where you can see the exquisite and fabulous displays and gorgeous lights:

https://www.facebook.com/koziarschristmasvillage/

Here is my Facebook profile:

https://www.facebook.com/trish.morgan.98

Until next week, my friends. God's blessings.