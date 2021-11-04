The Simple Life: Special quotes often brighten your day

Trish Morgan

Special to the News Tribune

I came across two quotes this morning that brightened my day just a little. Quotes take me back to the times in Senior English at Bruce High School with Mrs. Dye. Remember? Remember when each day we had to copy the quote for the day and keep them logged for reflection? Even to this day, the simplest of words - compiled into the simplest inspiration or whatever we may need at the moment - can light a spark on dying embers.

Mrs. Sue Dye was one of my most favorite teachers. She was also the senior class advisor. I just loved everything about Senior English - reading Macbeth and making the coloring books was my favorite part of that year. I did my coloring book in Chinese, and actually used a Chinese thesaurus and dictionary to use for accuracy. It was hard work...whew. But the end result was a 140% grade on the project. Worth every excruciating hour and teardrop I spent on that book.

Have you ever labored on a project that took hours and hours, late nights and early mornings, exhausting research, lots of reading and studying and time spent wondering if all of that stress was worth it? I've done just that many, many times in my life - most successful, and a few failures. The failures were heart-wrenching

Senior English with Mrs. Dye also included lots of grammar, creative writing, public speaking and other book readings. My favorite after Macbeth was grammar and sentence structure. I really thought that was so easy. I'd like to think that the skills I learned in writing and grammar paid off quite well. Not that I don't make mistakes. After all, Mrs. Dye was my teacher in 1976. Lots of things have happened since then, and many years have passed.

Throughout the years, though, I have found quotes to be very meaningful in my life - whether things were said that struck me right through the heart, or whether I saw a quote in print. I don't have a favorite quote, but these two below spoke to me this morning during my internet research. Words, even simple words, can be so powerful, and make a difference in how they touch us.

“Hope can be a powerful force. Maybe there's no actual magic in it, but when you know what you hope for most and hold it like a light within you, you can make things happen, almost like magic.”

― Laini Taylor, Daughter of Smoke & Bone

“Without darkness, we may never know how bright the stars shine. Without battles, we could not know what victory feels like. Without adversity, we may never appreciate the abundance in our lives. Be thankful, not only for the easy times, but for every experience that has made you who you are.”

― Julie-Anne

Until next week...God's blessings.