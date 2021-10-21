THE SIMPLE LIFE: Outdoor Holiday Market launches Saturday

Trish Morgan

Special to the News Tribune

This Saturday, Oct. 23, the Mineral County Farmers Markets will sponsor the first Outdoor Holiday Market from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

In speaking with organizer SindeeLou Thomson, there will be at least 29 vendors on site at the Assembly of God parking lot on Route 220 near Keyser Walmart - featuring baked goodies, jams, jellies, local fall produce, maple syrup and other maple goods. Also featured will be crafts for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas decorations and gifts, flowers, dog treats, soaps, and vegetables and fruits.

I will be among the vendors set up at the market, selling many different goodies from Ye Old Bake Shoppe. My specialties are all fresh-made-from-scratch and will include creampuffs, Courtin' fudge, party mixes and crunchies, pies, cakes, cookies, brownies and blondies, cobblers and crisps, fruit breads, pan specialties and other creations. Visitors can also sign up for chances to win A Pie A Month for a Year - with the winner's pies delivered to his or her front door.

Folks from all over the community have supported the farmers markets faithfully all season long in Keyser, Piedmont and Fort Ashby, and this holiday market plans to be the biggest one of the season!

Hope to see you there - supporting the local farmers, crafters, bakers and makers. Deliciousness and goodness await.

God's blessings on the bounty of home-grown and home-made.