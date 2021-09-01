LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Let's help A&FS build new senior center

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

To the Editor:

Churches always like missions! Missions keep the church focused on others and their needs. Missions expand the vision of local churches beyond their church walls.

In Acts 1:8, Jesus speaks to the Church that "you shall be witnesses to Me in Jerusalem, and in Judea and Samaria, and to the end of the earth."

The mission field the church often misses is the witness in Jerusalem. I am inviting every church in Mineral County and beyond to participate in a local mission through the Aging and Family Services of Mineral County. I ask that your church, as you consider your 2022 budget, set aside a gift to the Aging and Family Services to help them build a new senior center for our community.

For years the Aging and Family Services of Mineral County has imagined a new senior center to support our aging population. Last year they were able to purchase the property where the Pizza Hut was located. A prime piece of property with easy access for the community and lots of parking.

A new building has been planned and on Oct. 13, 2021, they will award the contract to a contractor. Now comes the fund raising for the NEW Senior Center!

Some churches have already financially supported this project, but more is needed. Some funds are available, including loans. The origami bid was $1,012,000. With some design modifications this was reduced to $951,000! It is the goal of Aging And Family Services to begin construction in mid-September.

They need to raise $600,000. This is a lot of money, but Aging and Family Services carry on many programs for our aging population that this building and the upgraded facilities would enhance.

I am asking the area churches to support this Jerusalem mission. I just spoke to one pastor in Keyser and they have already raised $2,000 through their men's group!

More information on Aging and Family Services and their new senior center is available at wvaging.com.

I believe this is a significant and worthy project for our community and I believe the churches whose people benefit from their services ought to be supportive in prayer as well as giving. If you would like a representative from the Aging and Family Services to share with your church board, please contact Louis Kitzmiller at Aging and Family Services at 304-788-5467.

Please share this with other pastors and churches that you have contact with.

Thank you,

Pastor Gordon Brubaker

Living Faith Ministries