THE SIMPLE LIFE: The Four Seasons

Trish Morgan

Special to the News Tribune

Can you believe it's mid-August already? This week, the temperatures have been sweltering, but that's okay because my grandkids and I get to enjoy backyard swimming. That's one of the best things about summer!

Last year at this time, I had already closed the pool. August was horrible last year - with temperatures at night down in to the 40s! My pool water temperature kept getting lower and lower, even though we were using the solar cover. Therefore, we closed it down.

This year, it's been such a nice summer - for so many reasons. I truly don't want it to end. Grandchildren have made it very memorable.

School starts in less than weeks. Kamden will be a junior at Mountain Ridge High School, Aubree, fifth grade; Ava, first grade; Ryder, kindergarten. It was just yesterday, I think, when they all were just little bitty babies...

Soon, it will be time for lots of fall activities - band competitions, high school football games, ballet lessons, guitar lessons, campfires, singalongs, fall gardening, festivals, making soups and homemade rolls, movies and popcorn, car shopping, planning my weekend getaway, theatre, fall desserts at Ye Old Bake Shoppe, bike riding, yard gymnastics and games, and community dinners and events.

More:THE SIMPLE LIFE: Visit of the Monarch

More:THE SIMPLE LIFE: The Second Hand

More:THE SIMPLE LIFE: Fear vs. Faith

Somewhere in there, I hope to find some quiet time for just me, but that so rarely happens these days. I have so many things on my bucket list, but I need to cut that down to size. It's doubtful I ever make it to Ireland or Hawaii, but a gal can dream, can't she?

Looking at my life, I wonder if I will ever slow down. My body tells me I need to, but my heart says there's still much to do.

I tell myself, I'll do summer and then this fall I'll slow down. Then here it is with fall on the way, and my calendar is filling faster than I can type this column! Well, maybe come winter I can snuggle up with a warm blanket by the fireplace, find a good book to read, drink my hot tea, and just be still. Quiet. Peaceful, easy feeling, ya know?

Unfortunately, I have a hard time relaxing or sitting still. My brain works faster than my fingers, and before you know it - I'm planning my spring gardens. Do you know anyone like that?

Summer, fall, winter, spring. I used to have a favorite season, but now it seems I can plan activities for every season. That makes every season my favorite!

Until next week...