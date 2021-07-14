JUST SAYIN': Don't let life pass you by!

This past weekend was a busy one for me. Seems like most weekends here of late has been, and they go by way too fast.

For the longest time I have been using the weekends to catch up on all the things that I didn’t get done during the work week, and more often than not it was a lot. It seems like we are always buried in work and obligations, myself included, and life just keeps passing us by. So I decided to change that.

Lately I have been spending more time doing fun things with those that I love. This weekend was one of those weekends. Many know me and know my love of all things river. Kayaking being at the top of my list. Well this weekend the river was low and other things made it not the place to be this weekend, so after we did some swim and water play time with Jasper… we set out to find something to do.

We ended up on the C&O Canal riding bikes. We did eight miles and it was amazing.

After our ride we went and did some shopping at one of the new local stores in Keyser, L&M Boutique. Then headed to another new local place for some ice cream. The Dairy Barn is a must if you haven’t tried it.

While waiting on our ice cream, we walked around outside and Jasper watched the cats in the window at Friends of Felines and Ferals. Then we got our ice cream and returned outside to eat and we noticed all these other little kids watching the cats through the window.

My heart was full at that moment.

I was proud for many reasons, one being all three of these places were things I have written about in your local paper or was in the process of writing about. I get to write about these places and then get the pleasure of going back and enjoying them.

The other sense of pride was due to the pride I have in my community. You see, these little kids now getting some ice cream, who were just staring at the cats in the window, had obviously just come from the pool - another place I often write about. Here they were with their mothers out for a fun time on a hot day; they got to enjoy some pool time and then visit the local rescue on their way to a local ice cream shop.

They were having the best day ever, and we all could be if we just took the time to get out there and enjoy some of what we have in our community.

There is more to do around here than we think. Lots of area parks for the kids to enjoy, which by the way some amazing young kids just volunteered to fix up with some new paint. We have a pool, and I think this shows the importance of having a community pool and why it needs saved! We have new local business opening up for us to enjoy, and you should check them out!

There is so much to do in our area if you just look. Get out there and ride some bikes, do some hiking, pack a picnic, or go for a swim. Our area is beautiful and offers a lot of recreational ideas if you take the time to enjoy them. The river provides a wonderful area to float on tubes or kayak. There are hiking paths throughout Mineral County and surrounding areas.

We all need to realize that life is passing us by, and we need to take time to enjoy it. We need to come out and support our local community and those in it and be proud of it.

I also would like to see a few more things in our area; more things for families and individuals to take advantage of. More community activities, maybe a bike path for kids to safely ride. Maybe we could feature a local artist by having music in the park more often, or an exhibit of one of the many talented artists in our area.

We do live in an amazing area, but let’s grow that too while we’re at it.

So get out and get involved, and don’t let life pass you by. It is already too short now, so don’t fill it with regrets… fill it with adventures and memories!

Just saying….

Barbara High is a staff writer/photographer for the Mineral Daily News Tribune and can be reached at bhigh@newstribune.info. Have a story idea? Reach out to her!