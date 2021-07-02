THE SIMPLE LIFE: The Second Hand

Trish Morgan

Special to the News Tribune

Today as I am writing this week's column, nothing is going right. Forgetting things, spilling things, searching for things. I know we all have these kind of days, but they do seem to come out of nowhere, don't they?

Bam. One of those days is here. I'm trying to get in the mindset of my outpatient surgery tomorrow, but I just can't get there. Tomorrow, I have made arrangements to pick up a big surprise for my grandchildren that a few of them will really enjoy. Plus, arrangements have been made to pick up a beautiful piece of furniture that has its place already made at home.

The days after my surgery, I have some simple plans to bake many black raspberry desserts by special order, rearrange my bedroom, and throw out unwanted items. Downsizing. Much-needed downsizing.

Here it is early July, and still trying to finish yard work. Mulching, building a new hummingbird/butterfly garden, and maintaining watering of everything. I just can't get caught up. Time is getting away from me!

By the time you read this column, many of you have made plans for the 4th of July. I really wish there was a Cavin family picnic at Deep Creek Lake, with a vast array of covered dishes and Dad managing the grill. Grandmother would be relaxing in her chaise lounge, and Mom and we girls and all of the grandkids would eat and then head to the sandy beach to get some sun and swimming until it was time for supper. But, Grandmother, Mom and Dad are no longer with us, and huge family gatherings and backyard volleyball games are over. Sad, really.

My holiday will be spent alone most likely, with my sons and their families doing their own things. My plans include a daytime swim in my pool, chillin' to my Alexa and tunes from the 1960s. I'll build an evening campfire, roast a couple of hot dogs, and some marshmallows, and just listen to the sounds of nature and my ‘70s music. It will be a good day, don't worry. Just quiet.

Holidays can be hard on families that have lost family members. We have so many memories of good times, and mourn the loss of their laughter, their music, their smiles, and the difference they made in our lives. Things change, though, and time marches on. Too fast, as my dearest friend recently told me. We can't stop the second hand from moving. Tick tock, tick tock. Poof, like that we have another birthday. We blow out our candles, make a wish, and hope that our memories and dreams come along with us as we add another year to our lives.

July 13, 2013, is the day that my daddy left this world, and I suppose I've been thinking about my family more these last few weeks. There are so many "what ifs" and "I wish I had been able to say this" in regards to my daddy. Now, all I can do is pray and send forgiveness to him. Somehow, I know he feels that. I pray he sends pleadings for forgiveness, too.

July 13 will always remain a day that lives right in the corner of my heart - no matter how many times that second hand travels around the clock.

Until next week, God willing.