THE SIMPLE LIFE: Things Are A-Buzz

Trish Morgan

Contributor

This week, I was going to write about bucket lists. You know - those lists that many of us make in our heads of things we want to do, or places we want to visit, or people we want to see. I have such a list, but it changes quite often.

But, as so often happens to writers, the words upstairs in the cobwebs take on new direction, a new subject, or something totally opposite from the original idea.The hard part is trying to make sense of it all and come up with something of interest.

It's been a whirlwind of a week. It started off slowly, but by Wednesday, the wheels started spinning. I've been quite busy working on several fundraisers for a local nonprofit kitty cat rescue organization called Whiskers, Inc. - located in my hometown of Westernport. Friday night, March 26, there's a fish fry dinner that starts at 4 p.m. and runs until 7 p.m. or until sold out. Takeout dinners will be sold at McCoole VFW, and will include fried haddock, baked macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, green beans, coleslaw and a dessert for $10.

This is one of the organization's biggest fundraisers this year and we're hoping to sell out. Assorted desserts will accompany each meal, and may include creampuffs, courtin' fudge, banana bread brownies w/browned butter icing, coconut meringue pie, coconut cream poke cake, no bake cookies, M&M cookies, chocolate chip cookies, Russian tea cakes, dirt pudding, and sparkling butter toffee cookies.

Whiskers' fundraisers coming up will include an Eggstravagant Easter Basket raffle, Whiskers' tumblers sale, pool parties, Kitten Shower, photographer's raffle, 100 Club and Dinner/Auction. Missy Smith serves as the founder of Whiskers, and its been a tough week this week with two deaths at the rescue.THAT is the heartbreaking side of kitty cat rescue.

Another positive to add is that live community theatre has come to life, and two theatres opened their doors to productions that folks could finally attend in person. Cumberland Theatre opened their season with "The Last Five Years,” and soon will showcase "The Great Gatsby” April 8-18. Embassy Theatre, located on the pedestrian mall in historic downtown Cumberland, opened up last week with "See How They Run.” The last two shows in that production are this Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. Next at Embassy will be "One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest” May 13-23.

Both theatres are following current COVID restrictions.

Another local theatre group is Acting Out For ALS, under the leadership of Mark Ashby. They've partnered with Caitlin's Cakery for a special tasty fundraiser for their "Past Present Future" variety show April 24-25 at StoneBridge Events. Customers can choose from three flavors of Caitlin's cake pops based on their previous productions, in full or half dozens, with or without containers. They'll even be here in time for your Easter baskets! Contact them with your orders at info@actingoutforals.com and pay by mail or PayPal by March 28.

For those readers who are social media gurus, you will see more and more events starting to pop up in the area as COVID restrictions are easing. Of course, it's always your choice to venture out, but many of us are eager to get out and be with people again after a year in our homes. Masks still apply wherever you go, so be safe, and enjoy life this spring.

I'll be here next week, y'all. Hope you'll be reading!