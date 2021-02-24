LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Darwin's theory on race was dead wrong

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

To the Editor:

We live in a world today where the truth is often hard to find. When I was a kid, I remember crawling around our yard at home looking for 4-leaf clovers. Almost all were three leaves, but if you looked long enough you could find one. Unfortunately, that's what we have to do today to find the truth. We're simply surrounded by bias and non-truths everywhere we look.

In my last commentary, I claimed that Charles Darwin was a racist. Such a claim should never be made lightly, and without proof. Especially in a world today that has for generations proclaimed Darwin as the “Father of Evolution.” And it's especially hard to break that mold, knowing that every teacher who grew up in the public school system has been taught to think that way their whole life. But, if my claim is true, then students should be made aware of that bias - and that such a bias would logically creep into that person’s view of mankind.

I pointed out last time that the secondary title to Darwin's 1859 book was "Or the Preservation of Favoured Races in the Struggle for Life.” I imagine it came as a shock to most that Darwin considered himself part of a "favoured" race. But what about this "struggle for life,” I wonder what he meant by that? Well, if you look at his 1871 book "The Descent of Man,”, you can find a very revealing passage towards the end of the sixth chapter. I quote that passage verbatim: "At some future period, not very distant as mentioned by centuries, the civilised races of man will almost certainly exterminate and replace throughout the world the savage races."

Charles Darwin visited Australia in HMS Beagle in 1836, and undoubtedly was aware of the ongoing extermination of the Aboriginal Australians. They were considered part of the "savage" races Darwin wrote about. So it's a logical interpretation of his writings, that he believed "extermination" to be acceptable in the "struggle for life" - and part of the "preservation of favoured races.”

Darwin's belief in "favoured races" was dead wrong, and contrary to biblical teaching. He was also just as wrong about evolutionism...but that subject will have to await a future commentary.

Sincerely & respectfully,

Gary Klavuhn

Short Gap