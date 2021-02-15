LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Today we should know better

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

To the Editor:

I read with interest the letter by T.J. Coleman in the Feb. 11 paper. It was entitled "God is the author of all colors,” and I commend him for the writing of it. His premise that God is the determiner of our skin color pigment is on solid biblical footing. His premise we're all equal in God's eyes in that regard, is confirmed in Acts 17:26 wherein God "...hath made of one blood all nations of men for to dwell on all the face of the earth...".

Many hurtful and terrible things have occurred throughout history because one group thinks it's better than another. Millions of people have been murdered or enslaved because one group thinks they're entitled to impose their will upon another. Hitler's extermination of the Jews, and the British extermination of the Aboriginals of Australia, are two awful examples. Our own treatment of native American Indians and African Americans are two shameful examples in our own history.

Unfortunately, our own public education system contributes to the underlying belief that multiple races have evolved on the earth. (Instead of the biblical teaching of one 'human race', "made of one blood"). Every single public school in America today embraces the teaching of evolutionism as put forth by Charles Darwin in his 1859 book. Prior to that teaching being promoted by the federal government for inclusion in text books in the 1960s, the Bible was the accepted version of the origin of man. And the scattering of the nations (after God confounded their languages at the Tower of Bable) then began the genetic drift of skin color in the widely separated groups.

One wonders how many defenders of Darwin's "theory" realize he was actually a racist himself. His 1859 book title is always said to be "On the Origin of Species by Means of Natural Selection"; but no one ever tells you the second half of the title: "Or the Preservation of Favoured Races in the Struggle for Life.” Well...did you catch that? Darwin believed in the "Preservation of Favoured Races.” Gee, I wonder who the favored races were? And...do you imagine that personal belief might have influenced his conclusions on evolution? Darwin believed himself to be in a "Favoured" race. And so he imagined the less favored races hadn't evolved as far as his.

Darwin's own son wrote after his death that his father had a very "vivid imagination.” That's how Darwin was able to look at 14 varieties of finches, and conclude they were evolving on different tracks. He didn't know about genetic variation within the same kind of animal. Which is why we have over 300 varieties of dogs...but a dog never changes into a different kind of animal. Genetic variation is limited. And God says in Genesis that each type of animal shall bring forth "after his kind.” That's why we never see any plant or animal change into a fundamentally different kind. Apples produce apples, cows produce cows...and finches produces finches. There are no exceptions over the thousands of years of recorded history of mankind. None.

And, speaking of mankind, it's dangerous to teach our kids various races of man evolved separately. From that teaching, it's a small leap to the idea some races are evolved ahead of the others. That's why American Indians and Australian Aboriginals were often called "savages" in the 19th century. They were considered subhuman...less evolved. Today we should know better - and condemn such thinking.

Sincerely & respectfully,

Gary Klavuhn

Short Gap