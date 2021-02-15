BITS & PIECES: It's time to bury this horse

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Liz Beavers

Just when you think things are over …

As I’m sure you have read on our front page today, Curtis Perry has fired off a letter to Mineral County Prosecuting Attorney in response to the statement this week by Keyser’s attorney that the city council acted properly in rescinding his appointment.

The attorney, Scott McClure, said the oath of office was not administered within the allowed time frame (20 days as stipulated by state code but 10 days as set forth in the city’s charter), and Mr. Perry therefore was never officially a member of the council.

After reading the statement, mayor Damon Tillman said he would be recommending another appointment at the next council meeting.

In his letter to the prosecutor, however, Perry is insisting the reason he never took the oath of office was that it was never made available to him by the mayor.

Where this latest turn of events will lead is anyone’s guess, but in my humble opinion, it is time to bring this to an end.

As my mother used to say, “You don’t beat a dead horse.”

It’s time to bury this particular horse and move on.

Here are some other “Bits & Pieces” for you from recent governmental meetings:

- Superintendent of schools Troy Ravenscroft is asking for input from parents, students, faculty and staff on the 2021-2022 school calendar. if you wish to take the short survey and make your voice heard, the link is available at the Mineral County Schools website, boe.mine.k12.wv.us. It asks such questions as whether you prefer a shorter Thanksgiving break or the traditional week-long break, if you would like the semester to end at the Christmas break, etc.

Fill out the survey as soon as you can, as Ravenscroft and the calendar committee will be using the information to develop options to present to the board.

- The Mineral County Courthouse continues to practice COVID restrictions for the safety of employees and residents who must conduct business at the county seat. Security at the front door continues to take temperatures of everyone and directs people when it is safe to enter the office they need to visit without overcrowding it.

I personally appreciate the precautions they and others are continuing to take as we continue to try to navigate these very different and dangerous times.

It has been proven that relaxed restrictions resulted in virus spikes in the past, and now - with those numbers trending downward - is not the time to test that yet again.

- The Mineral County Commission is continuing to work toward the merger of the Frankfort and Fountain public service districts, with Frankfort to be the entity taking over the Fountain service area. According to county commissioner Jerry Whisner, Frankfort wants to maintain the current board members with no one representing Fountain because those members are all retiring.

Commissioner Roger Leatherman said, however, that Fountain should have representation on the aboard, which would seem like a smart thing to do. The folks of Fountain need representation.

And one last “bit” I found very interesting:

- A.Jay Root, administrator of the Mineral County Health Department, which also now handles planning duties for the county, said they had issued 294 building permits last year, while already this year they have issued 216.

It seems we may be having a “building boom,” or at least a “renovation boom.”

Someday soon I hope to look into that and will share the results!

