LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Crime Solvers makes a difference

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

To the Editor:

The Allegany and Mineral Counties Crime Solvers is an organization made up of all volunteers that rewards citizens who provide information of criminal activity which leads to an arrest.

The provider of such information remains anonymous.

Tips received by Crime Solvers are evaluated by the Law Enforcement Coordinator at C3I (Combined County Criminal Investigation Unit ), who then forwards the tip information to the law enforcement agency investigating that particular crime.

If the tip proves to be fruitful, the citizen may receive a cash award from $100 to $1,500 depending upon the seriousness of the crime.

February is our prime fundraising month during which time Crime Solvers relies on the generosity of our citizens to keep the reward system funded. Since its inception in 1981, information provided to Crime Solvers has helped resolve more than 1,420 felony cases and the arrest of more than 295 suspects.

Your help in reporting crime that you are aware of is a most important key in lessening crime in our communities. It is only through your support and participation that we can continue this vital programing making our communities safer.

We have members that will present talks to any organization requesting a program about Crime Solvers and how it works to provide our law enforcement agencies with tips that solve and prevent future crime.To request such a program, you may call 301-689-9291.

Information regarding crime may be reported anonymously by calling 301-722-4300, or toll free at 877-722-4307, or by reporting information directly to our newly revised website www.allegany-mineralcountycrimesolvers.com.

Please mail your tax deductible check payable to Allegany/Mineral Counties Crime Solvers. Please note that we are anon-profit 501(c)3 organization.

Thank you for your support.

David Goad, President

W. Ray Presley, Executive Coordinator

Marty Walsh, First Vice President

Bernard Zlomek,Second Vice President

Linda Zlomek, Secretary/Treasurer