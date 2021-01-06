McKinley opposes Speaker Pelosi's proposal to stifle debate

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

WASHINGTON, D.C. —Congressman David B. McKinley, P.E. (R-W.Va.) released the following statement Monday after voting in opposition of the House Democrats’ rules package for the 117th Congress, which passed the U.S. House of Representatives earlier that day:

“Just because you can do something, doesn’t mean you should,” said Rep. McKinley. “After losing seats and securing the smallest majority in nearly a century, Speaker Pelosi jammed through a rules package that reverses over 100 years of precedent and limits free debate. This is not the way the ‘People’s House’ should operate.”

“Under these rules, members can be punished for simply sharing something on social media,” added McKinley. “It removes restraints on spending, paving the way for radical policies like Green New Deal and Medicare for All. Simply put, the Democrat majority are trying to silence the voices of the millions of Americans we represent.”

Background:

The House Democrat Rules Package:

• Dramatically alters the motion to recommit (MTR), which has been a right afforded to the minority for over 100 years.

o During the 116th Congress, the MTR was often the only opportunity for the minority to amend a bill because of the extremely closed process.

• Censors the free speech of members of Congress and employees of the House by creating an ethics violation for information shared online, even in an unofficial capacity, that is deemed unfounded or inappropriate by others.

• Exempts certain legislation from fiscally responsible requirements they be paid for, making it easier to pass expensive progressive agenda items like the Green New Deal and Medicare for All.

• Continues proxy voting and remote committee proceedings, which has allowed some members to vote and attend committee meetings without coming to Washington.