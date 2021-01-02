The Simple Life: Promises

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Trish Morgan

For the News Tribune

Now that it's a new year, we can put the infamous 2020 behind us. We can start anew, we can make a promise to be a better version of ourselves.

We should all strive to be better today than yesterday, don't you think? We can always be more tolerant, more kind, more loving. But, why is that so hard to do for some?

I haven't made any New Year's resolutions, because truth is, I just don't keep them, ya know? But, what I have done is made promises to myself. Promises to the new and improved Trish Morgan.

First, I'll start with my brother, Oscar (Ricky). He texted me on Christmas Day, and I cried and cried when I saw that text early the next morning. It's a long story, and not mine to tell, but four years ago Oscar was burned over 90% of his body - third degree burns. It is a miracle he is alive - by the grace of God and excellent medical care. He is a survivor of one of the most horrific things to happen to a person. A survivor - my brother.

He lives life on his own terms, and we three sisters don't get to talk to him very often. I have promised to try to build a healthy relationship with him - against all odds. It won't be easy, but he's my brother regardless of all of the choices he has made. He is worth loving, as are all of us.

Another promise I have made is to work on self-care and self-love. After a lifetime of personal neglect and finding excuses and blame, I must continue this journey to better health. It's very difficult for me, but I did make some great strides in 2020 - and I don't care to re-live any of that. I'm on my own - responsible for the life I choose to live.

There's the weight loss thing that hangs over my head, always.That's a given. But, mental health is just as important as physical health. I've promised to work on that by trying to decrease the stress in my life. I want to do things that inspire others, things that make me happy, things that spread joy and happiness to others.

My faith is very important to me, and I've promised God to make more time for prayer and devotion, and to reach out and pray for others who need it or ask for it. There has to be room for God. No one should be too busy for that, but, I have been guilty of just that throughout a lot of my life.

De-cluttering, enjoying the winter and all it brings, baking and cooking, paying more attention to my relationships with family and friends, just being a person filled with positivity and love for humankind. Promises. Simple as that.

Keeping life simple is not easy, though. For Type A workaholics like me, it has been a foreign concept. But, now that I am retired, it's much easier. The hard part is downsizing my interests and learning to say NO once in a while. Another promise. It's time to relax and make time to just be still. Write. Edit. Bake. Read. Pray. Watch TV and all those streaming channels. And, most important - LOVE. And, to say "I Love You" to all of my favorite people. I look forward to the days when we can hug again, too. How I miss those.

Promises. Will you make any promises for 2021?

Until next week...