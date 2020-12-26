The Simple Life: I Made It, Somehow

Liz Beavers

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Trish Morgan

For the News Tribune

Oh. My. Goodness. THIS WEEK!

I can't remember when I have been so busy! For six days straight, I was in the kitchen making and baking treats on average 12 hours each day. Not to mention Amazon shopping, and washing dishes over and over and over. My dishwasher is out of commission because the appliance man can't come into homes because of COVID. Hand washing dishes. I guess my dishwasher has spoiled me. Dish-pan hands? Yep!

Then, there's housework, feeding six cats who are ALWAYS starving to hear them talk, never-ending laundry, and trying to make time to sit in my recliner and put up my aching feet. Very little time for myself, but there's always next week, right?

The Christmas season. I hope all of you enjoyed time with your families - whether in person or virtually. I missed family I couldn't be with, but my love for all of them never changes. My brother Ricky - who prefers to now be called Oscar (which is actually his first name anyway, named after our father). Sure do miss him. It's been a long time since we've talked - long story. But, I hope we can connect before New Year's. My sister Jenny had a small Christmas breakfast, but due to COVID numbers in the area, I opted not to go this year. My sister Debbie lives in New Jersey, so I'm not sure when I will see her again. And, I haven't even met her grandson Wyatt - who by the way, has Debbie's late daughter Erin's big, beautiful blue eyes!! Travel to Jersey is in my near future plans!

I can't believe I made it through Christmas, though. This year, sooooooo hectic, sooooooo stressful. It was rough, but grandchildren and special friends made it worth it. My granddaughter Ava just loved all of the pre-Christmas activities in virtual school, and tearing off the links of the construction paper chain using a countdown to Christmas Eve. Mrs. Lisa Harris - Ava's kindergarten teacher - went the extra mile for her kiddos. Lots of crafts and tiny trinkets, gifts and keepsakes. Thank you, Mrs. Harris, for making Ava's Christmas so memorable and happy.

On to the new year. 2021 is almost here, and I sense that that year is going to be so much better. It just has to be. I wish all of you good health, much love and happiness, and a year to make new memories with the ones you love.

Until next week...