The Simple Life: Snow Day

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Trish Morgan

For the News Tribune

Oh my goodness! I have been like a little girl all week - so excited for this big snowstorm! I made sure I had all of the necessities for the week, and I also began making big plans, too.

Back in the olden days when I was a child, snow days were the highlight of winter. Back then, there was no modern technology, and no meteorologists predicting weather patterns, and giving us heads up of snow and bad weather coming. Many times, I could "smell" snow in the air, and just the thought of sled riding and romping in the snow really got me excited.

This week, I got most of my work done before Wednesday morning, so I was ready. My hip is really doing much better since my little setback, so I had planned to enjoy this snowstorm no matter what.

I got up early on Wednesday, supervised virtual kindergarten with Ava, fixed a crockpot full of chili, made peanut butter bread and then got dressed to go outside!

Knowing I had to be careful, I just sat on the back porch watching Ava and Kamden go sled riding - just like my sisters and brother did 50 years ago. My heart was so full of sweet memories, and these two grandchildren of mine made my day!

After the chili supper, we all bundled up again, and went for a little walk. I was determined to complete something on my personal bucket list, no matter what. I managed a little walk in the snow, while snow was falling, caught snowflakes on my tongue, had my phone in my coat pocket playing Josh Groban Christmas music. And, I cried some happy years that my little family had no understanding of - for this was the first time in 15 years that I have walked in the snow. It has always been one of my favorite things to do.

We walked, and sweet Ava just talked and talked and giggled with glee (just like I felt inside). Oh, to be an innocent 5-year-old little girl, and think everything and every one is special. I felt like I was 16 years old - walking on fresh fallen snow and feeling the light, powdery snow dropping from the sky - dreaming of love and so much hope for the future. I remember that Trish Morgan. I remember her and all she hoped to be. Walks in the snow were special indeed.

Before going inside, we gathered up clean snow from our picnic tables in the back yard. It was time to make snow cream! We discarded all of our wet clothes, got into comfy nighttime clothes and warmed ourselves by the fireplace. I was in the kitchen mixing up the ingredients for the snow cream, and then dished it up for all of us - just like Dad did in the days of old.

For the rest of the week, my plans included making potato candy (with three major fails throughout my life), peanut brittle, chocolate covered cherries, chocolate covered nuts, turtles and caramel cake. Busy, busy, busy.

Next week is Sweets and Treats week. Lots of baking and making of cookies, creampuffs, fudge, brownies, and so many other things. Throw in Christmas shopping, wrapping, hiding gifts, preparing meals and loads of housework - I wonder if I will be alive on Dec. 25!

I'm sure I will, but this body of mine might have other ideas. One day at a time, one cookie tray at a time. Wish me luck, my friends.

Until next week...