Deadline to apply for WVU Nursing program is extended

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - Due to the increased demand for nurses, the West Virginia University School of Nursing has extended the nursing application deadline for the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program for both the Beckley campus and the Keyser campus.

Individuals interested in becoming a nurse may submit their applications now through July 1.

“At Beckley and Keyser, students can benefit from small class sizes and one-on-one learning experiences,” said Hillary Parcell, Beckley campus chairperson. “We encourage interested candidates to submit their applications now to take advantage of the extended deadline.”

WVU School of Nursing graduates are well prepared to serve as registered nurses (RNs) in state or beyond. Through academic and clinical experiences, students will focus on the five core competencies that provide the framework for the BSN curriculum, including critical thinking, nursing interventions, professional role, caring and communication.

“At each of our campuses, WVU School of Nursing students have the opportunity to ‘practice before they practice’ in our state-of-the-art simulation facilities,” said April Shapiro, Keyser campus chairperson. “Our hands-on simulation experiences are unmatched in preparing students for real world patient care.”

After completion of all pre-requisite courses, the BSN program is six semesters of clinical nursing courses. Applications for the Beckley and Keyser campuses will continue to be reviewed through July 1 as space remains.

“Nursing is an incredibly rewarding profession,” said Tara Hulsey, Dean and E. Jane Martin Endowed Professor. “Nurses make a difference in the lives of others every day. And as we work to fill nursing shortages, this is an excellent time to consider joining the nursing workforce.”

For more information about the BSN program, please contact Recruitment Specialist Phillip Engelkemier at phillip.engelkemier@hsc.wvu.edu.