World Day of Prayer set May 5 at courthouse

KEYSER - Mineral County will hold its annual World Day of Prayer program beginning at noon Thursday, May 5, on the front lawn of the courthouse.

This year’s program is based on the theme “Exalt the Lord Who Has Established Us” (Colossians 2:6-7).

Members of the local clergy and representatives of various factions of society will be leading the crowd in prayer.

Those planning to attend are invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

In case of rain, the program will be moved to Living Faith Fellowship, 1 N. Main St., Keyser.