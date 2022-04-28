Highway named in memory of local veteran

KEYSER - Motorists traveling West Virginia Route 46 between Limestone and Fountain roads will now be reminded of one of the county’s veterans who served his country with pride.

The family of Army Col. Ronald John “Ron” Chiccehitto was on hand recently when the sign dedicating the portion of road in his memory was unveiled.

Chiccehitto, a graduate of Bruce High School in Westernport, attended Potomac State College before enlisting in the Army in 1962. He served as an infantry soldier in the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where he attained the rank of sergeant.

According to the resolution naming the road in his memory, “Col. Ron Chiccehitto enjoyed a long and decorated military career,” and his commissioned service assignments included platoon leader, company executive officer, company commander, and battalion operations officer 3D Battalion 6th Infantry, Berlin Brigade, Germany.

He was also senior advisor to the 73rd Vietnamese Ranger Battalion, Republic of Vietnam; B Company and Headquarters commander and personnel officer, 2nd Battalion 504th Airborne Infantry, 82nd Airborne Division; instructor and commander 1st Ranger Company, Florida Ranger Camp; action officer with the Combined Arms Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas; executive officer with the 4th Battalion 20th Infantry; and operations officer, Task Force Bayonet, 193rd Infantry Brigade, Fort Clayton, Panama.

Among other assignments, his military career also led him to serve as inspector general for the Virginia National Guard in Richmond.

Chiccehitto’s military decorations included the Bronze Star with V Device with Oak Leaf Cluster, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, and various other service medals, along with the Combat Infantry Badge, the Expert Infantry Badge, the Pathfinder Badge and the Ranger Tab.

He was a master parachutist with 123 jumps.

Chiccehitto retired from the Army in 1994 and returned home to operate a small hay farm on Knobley Mountain near Keyser.

He was a member of the Keyser Moose Lodge, and enjoyed hunting, playing poker, and was “a fixture at daily weekday morning coffee ‘networking gatherings,’” according to the resolution.

“He was a quiet, strong and steady presence, but he loved to joke around and keep things light.”

Chiccehitto passed away Sept. 25, 2021, as a result of complications due to COVID-19. He was 80 years old.

His wife Jan, whom he married in 1968, his son Louis and daughter Dina were present for the dedication of the highway on April 21.

The resolution passed by the West Virginia House of Delegates was introduced by Del. Gary Howell.