Ridgeley sets day to celebrate improvements

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

RIDGELEY – Welcome to Ridgeley. After months of efforts to clean up the town, Ridgeley is inviting the community to take a closer look as the town hosts the first Ridgeley Heritage Day.

“Over the last few months under my direction, the Town of Ridgeley and the Ridgeley Police Department with the help of the town council have been working unceasingly in an attempt to restore our town to the former beauty it once held,” said mayor Bill Shepherd.

“As a team we have been working on restoring or demolishing dilapidated and unsightly properties. The garden club has planted hundreds of flowers around town all in an attempt to beautify our town.

“Public works have been working hard sweeping the streets, sidewalks and picking up litter along the roadways. The guardrails are being painted and we are in the process of restoring the underpass,” he added.

This inaugural event will feature a car show with an anticipated 50-100 vehicles set to gather on the football field on July 23, with a rain date of July 30. Starting out small, it’s hoped that future years will include vendors and other events.

Ridgeley businesses are being asked to contribute items for the winners. Shepherd along with police chief Erik Wyer and community and economic development commissioner Delores Ridenour are going to be visiting the various businesses in town to learn more about their needs and encourage participation in the upcoming event.

Ridenour is looking for family oriented businesses, including a diner, to open in town. She noted that the C&O Canal is being nominated as one of the best walking trails and that, once connected to the town, it will provide other opportunities.

“There are great things that will be happening in the future to help the growth and development of our town and I’m proud that we are making such big changes in improving this place that I call home,” Shepherd said.

Looking at providing opportunities for some of the town’s youngest residents, the council is working to establish three playgrounds in town to serve the children in each residential area.

One improvement that can’t be easily seen is the efforts of the police department.

“Our police department has been working hard combatting the drug epidemic that has plagued not only our town, but our tri-state area,” Shepherd added. “We have been able to extend our patrol hours to be able to provide our citizens with added coverage and protection.”

Analyzing call data, Ridgeley has determined that most calls for service are for repeat offenders including domestic violence, drug usage and unsightly properties.

“I had a meeting with our officers and we have agreed that for repeat occurrences on certain types of calls, we will now charge the landlord or homeowner with maintaining a nuisance,” said Shepherd. “I believe in doing this, landlords will be more selective with the tenants that our living in our town.”