WVU names Gilmer interim president at Potomac State

WVU Today

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - A first-generation college graduate who rose to become a leader in higher education, published author and champion for underserved students has been selected to serve as the interim president of West Virginia University Potomac State College.

Chris Gilmer, currently president of West Virginia University at Parkersburg, will begin his two-year appointment at the Keyser campus on July 1, 2022.

“I am delighted to welcome Chris Gilmer as the incoming interim president at WVU Potomac State College,” WVU President Gordon Gee said. “His experience in building relationships across the higher education landscape and his reputation for excellence in teaching and service to students will be invaluable as we continue to grow our Keyser campus.”

Gilmer has spent most of his career as an administrator and faculty member in the Historically Black College and University system as executive director of the Vicksburg, Mississippi Campus of Alcorn State University. He also served as vice president for Academic Affairs at Adams State University, the oldest federally designated Hispanic-Serving Institution in Colorado.

Gilmer is founder of the National Institutes for Historically Underserved Students.

He was also chair of a network of technical assistance centers for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, serving all 50 states and other U.S. jurisdictions, and has consulted with the U.S. Department of Education’s regional educational labs and comprehensive technical assistance centers.

Gilmer’s degrees are in English, and he earned a Ph.D. in English from the University of Southern Mississippi.

In addition to his role as interim campus president, Gilmer will also be a tenured professor in the Division of Liberal Arts at PSC.

“Dr. Gilmer brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our Keyser campus at just the right time,” said provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Maryanne Reed.

“He is deeply committed to providing education and opportunities to historically underserved populations, and we are confident in his ability to lead Potomac State College through this transition and into the immediate future.”

Current PSC campus president Jennifer Orlikoff announced earlier this month plans to step away from her role effective June 30, citing personal family reasons.