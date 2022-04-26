Ballot set for Westernport election

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribnune

WESTERNPORT – The ballot is set for Westernport’s election as commissioner Judy Hamilton will face Donald Tom Smith in the race for mayor.

Also up for election are the two council spots held by Allen Shapiro and Phil Whetstone. The third highest vote getter will fill the unexpired term of Sarah Llewellyn, who recent resigned from the council.

Shapiro is seeking re-election to his council seat and will be joined on the ballot by newcomers Eric Alexander and Kristi Williams.

Residents who have not yet registered to vote in the municipal election have until May 3 and those wanting to vote by absentee ballot must request one by May 10. Absentee ballots must be returned before the close of the polls on election day.

The voter rolls will be updated on May 17 in preparation for the voting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., May 24 at the city building.