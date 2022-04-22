PSC Jazz Band to present big band jazz concert

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - The Potomac State College/Community Jazz Ensemble will present a big band jazz concert on Thursday, April 28, at 7:30 p.m. in the Church-McKee Arts Center.

The band will perform a variety of big band jazz styles featuring arrangements by Nestico, Tomaro, Les Hooper, Gordon Goodwin, and Bill Potts of the Buddy Rich Band.

The Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Fred Kesner, rehearses weekly at the college and is composed of the area’s finest jazz musicians. Saxophone section members include Richard Frush, Roger Henry, Brent Weber, Ed Cameron, and Mike Pfaff.

The trumpet section consists of Jon Bush, Aaron Nesselroade, Bill AuMiller, and Jay Moon. Playing trombone are Will Nose, Lynn Zeller, Rick Milne, Dan Moreland, and Herb Lambert.

The rhythm section is composed of Tom Harrison (piano), Jim Roderick (bass), and Bart Lay (drum set). Many of the band’s outstanding soloists will be featured as well, including vocalist Beau Hartman.

The concert is free and the public is encouraged to attend and support the live performance of jazz and big band music in our community.