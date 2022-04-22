Keyser Middle School Quiz Bowl teams advance to state competition

KEYSER - Keyser Middle School’s West Virginia History Quiz Bowl teams recently participated in the Region 8 West Virginia History Quiz Bowl regional competition at Springs Mills High School in Berkeley County, and Keyser’s Team 1 was crowned the 2022 Champion.

The team will now advance to the State West Virginia History Quiz Bowl tournament on April 26 at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston.

This will be the eighth straight year that Keyser Middle School will participate in the state tournament.

KMS Team 1 was able to defeat 18 other teams from around the Eastern Panhandle to advance to the state tournament.

KMS Team 2 also competed strongly and finished third in the region.

KMS competed against teams from Jefferson, Berkeley, Morgan, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant, and Pendleton counties.

KMS Team 2 also traveled to the West Virginia History Bowl Play-In Tournament in Buckhannon in March and was crowned the 2022 tournament runners-up and was able to advance to the state tournament as well. Students competed against teams from across the state and defeated teams from Mt. View, Peterstown, Webster County, Independence, and Sherrard to claim their championship.

Keyser Middle School Team 1, the Region 8 Championship team, is composed of team members Ceila Cole, Ben Heavener, Ike Jones, and Isabel Miller.

KMS Team 2, the West Virginia State Play-In Runners Up, is composed of team members Aubrey Fisher, Carlee Staggs, Owen Rotruck, and Kerri Wittman. Evan McDowell serves as the alternate for the history bowl team this year.

The Keyser Middle School West Virginia History Quiz Bowl team is coached by eighth grade West Virginia Studies teacher Tommy Nester and assisted by seventh grade teacher Tyler Gahr.

The West Virginia History Quiz Bowl was created in 2010 by the West Virginia Division of Culture and History and pits teams of students from around the state in an academic competition that focuses on West Virginia history, literature, arts, architecture, geography, and culture from the Mountain State. It was created by state curator Randall Reid Smith.

The competition tests the eighth grade students’ knowledge on everything West Virginia.

The state competition will take place on April 26 at the West Virginia Culture Center, where both Keyser teams will compete against the top 24 teams in the state to vie for a state championship.