Westernport budget includes payraises, police protection

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

WESTERNPORT -- With a 4% raise for employees, money for police protection and a special fund for help residents clean up their properties, Westernport is poised to pass its budget for the new fiscal year at a special meeting April 25.

“It’s similar to years past,” said finance commissioner Allen Shapiro, noting that the change is the income in the water lines to Luke and Piedmont, which bring in an estimated $31,000 and $91,000 respectively.

“We are now basically a regional water supplier,” he said as he presented the $2 million budget.

Included in the projections are $40,000 for shared policing in conjunction with the Town of Luke, in hopes that that venture will come to fruition to provide local police coverage.

There’s $50,000 for equipment, which is a continual need, and $280,000 for bond expenses as the town continues to pay on bonds from past water projects.

In a special project devised by Shapiro, residents who would like to improve or clean-up the exterior of their properties can apply for up to $500 in funding.

Whether it’s painting the house, a new roof or sidewalk or hauling away trash and debris, the applications will be submitted to the office of code enforcement, which will oversee the program.

Shapiro explains that at up to 50% of the cost of the improvement the $500 would fund 20 projects to help with the looks of the community.

In an ever-changing society, the town is adding language to its policies and procedures manual to provide for background checks for employees.

Under the additions, the town can decide for each position what type of background checks are applicable, such as credit checks, criminal background or driving records.

With warmer weather hopefully on the horizon, the town has entered an agreement to purchase the ballfields on Maryland Avenue using Open Space Funds.

“It’s heavily used by the community; we don’t want to lose this,” said mayor Laura Freeman-Legge.