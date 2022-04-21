Funding secured for Carpendale sewer project

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

CARPENDALE – Funding for the first phase of Carpendale’s sewer project have been secured, so the town will not need to borrow any money.

Utilizing funds from infrastructure, the Department of Environmental Protection, the Army Corps of Engineers and the Mineral County Commission, the $3.4 million project should get underway in the next two years.

Phase 1 involves moving the existing sewer line from the Knobley Tunnel to tie into Ridgley, with a new pumping station to pump the sewage to Cumberland.

Phase 2 is targeted for five years down the road. At a cost of $2.6 million, which has not been secured at this time, this project will replace the sewer lines and upgrade the pump stations and grinder pumps to update the 50-year-old former Millerdale II system.

While the sewer projects are a venture for the future, the town is looking to blacktop at least one street before the end of the fiscal year in June.

Councilman Virgil O’Neal hopes to do two roads, or at least one. Historically the town has tried to blacktop one or two streets each year.

“We want to go to the ones that are the worst,” said mayor Diane Baker.

With Carpendale’s town election set for 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. June 14 at the town hall, the town is looking for poll workers. Anyone interested in serving is urged to contact clerk Rhonda VanMeter at the town hall 304-738-1612.