UPMC president selected for national health board

Special to the News Tribune

CUMBERLAND — UPMC Western Maryland president Michele Martz is one of four national healthcare leaders who have recently been elected to serve three-year terms on the Board of Governors of the American College of Healthcare (ACHE) Executives.

ACHE’s Board of Governors oversees ACHE operations and member services.

Martz has previously served on various ACHE committees and is also currently a member of the board of directors for Maryland Physicians Care, Allegany College of Maryland and the Cumberland Economic Development Corp.

“This is such a great honor, and I am very thankful to join this prestigious board,” Martz said. “Leadership development is so important in health care, and we want the new generation of leaders to be prepared.

“While working with other health care leaders across the country, I am looking forward to learning from my colleagues, sharing my personal expertise, and representing both UPMC as a system and all of our health care heroes at UPMC Western Maryland.”

The American College of Healthcare Executives is an international professional society of more than 48,000 healthcare executives who lead hospitals, healthcare systems and other healthcare organizations. ACHE’s mission is to advance its members healthcare leadership excellence.