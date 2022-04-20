UPDATE: Barton man dies following two-vehicle crash

NEW CREEK - A Barton, Maryland, man has died following a two-vehicle head-on crash Tuesday morning at the intersection of New Creek Highway and the Cut-Off Road.

The Mineral County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Wednesday that Wayne Mayhew, 58, of Barton, succumbed to injuries Tuesday afternoon at WVU Potomac Valley Hospital, where he had been transported for treatment.

The sheriff’s department said Mayhew was driving a 1987 Dodge Ram pickup south on New Creek Highway (U.S. Route 220) when the truck went left of center and into the northbound lane, striking a 2018 Subaru Legacy being driven by Keith Gibson, 48, of Keyser.

Both drivers, along with Betty Smith, 56, who was a passenger in Mayhew’s pickup, were injured in the accident.

The accident was reported at 1:08 a.m. and Mayhew was pronounced deceased at 1:26 p.m.

According to the New Creek Volunteer Fire Department, when emergency crews arrived on the scene Gibson was out of his vehicle, but Mayhew, Smith and a dog were entrapped in the pickup truck.

All three were transported for treatment and the dog was taken to an area veterinary hospital by the Mineral County Humane Officer.

The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident.