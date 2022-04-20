Mineral County Board approves resignation with no comment

SHORT GAP - The resignation of Frankfort Middle School principal Julie McBee was approved without comment Tuesday by the Mineral County Board of Education.

Her resignation became effective April 7.

McBee had sent a message out via Facebook Messenger Friday, April 8, to FMS staff members, saying, in part, the decision to resign “was one that has been weighing on my heart for quite sometime, but my love for school always would push it aside. God always has a plan for us and at this time I have decided to follow that.”

Her resignation, and the subsequent appointment of assistant principal Kevin Shupe to serve as acting principal “until the vacancy is filled,” were both listed in the “consent” portion of the board’s agenda for their regular meeting Tuesday.

The consent portion of the board’s agenda is one that usually contains a multitude of personnel moves and is voted upon as a whole, rather than item by item. Often there are no comments made by the board members, but there can be if they desire.

Tuesday, the agenda was approved with no comment on the Frankfort Middle issues.

McBee’s resignation comes on the heels of an incident that occurred March 11 at Frankfort Middle School during which some parents went to social media claiming they were prevented from picking their children up early from a dance at the school.

The parents confronted McBee and some of the teachers on duty and deputies from the Mineral County Sheriff’s Department were eventually called to the scene.

No public comment has been made about the incident by either the superintendent or any of the board members other than to say an investigation was underway, and it is unknown at this time whether the incident is related to McBee’s decision to resign.