CASA looking for volunteers to help children in need

KEYSER - Mineral County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is still looking for volunteers to help them with their mission, and with the recent surge in child abuse cases not only in Mineral County but all of West Virginia, that need has never been more great.

April has been proclaimed as Child Abuse Awareness Month, and CASA is helping to fight against that not only this month, but every day.

“CASA was brought to Mineral County by Judge Phil Jordan and Gerri Mason. My mother Gerri was the founder of CASA in Mineral County,” says Dayla Harvey, executive director of CASA.

CASA is a non-profit organization that trains volunteers to represent the best interest of an abused or neglected child for whom a place is decided by the court. When a child is removed from their original home by Child Protective Services, a CASA volunteer becomes assigned to the case and observes and reports what is in the best interest of the child. CASA volunteers are specially trained to be the voice of children in the courtroom and the community.

With guardian ad litems (attorneys that legally represent the children in these cases) lacking the time and specialized training to conduct an in-depth investigation required for abuse and neglect cases, and social workers having too little time to devote to each child, CASA volunteers were a much needed staple for the children - to be their voice.

Now a judge can decide placement of children in the court system with sufficient information provided by the volunteers.

Yet with the cases climbing, CASA volunteers’ workload is overwhelmed.

“We can’t let a child be waitlisted,” Harvey says.”Every child has to have representation in the community and courtroom; it just means taking on more than each volunteers should.”

Harvey says that each volunteer should have two cases and the volunteers now are hand.ing around 15.

“As executive director, I am normally not doing cases,” she said. “I said I would do one, but I have three.

“So we are always in need of volunteers,” Harvey continued. “We need to have people help and be the voices of the children.”

CASA doesn’t just represent children in the courtroom, they also help the children with normal activities in the community.

“Some of these kids played soccer or were involved in group activities. We want to make sure they have a normal routine and be able to do those activities,” she says.

With children being our most precious resource, she says, CASA’s work is so very important.

“The volunteers that step forward to become these children’s voices are an effective advocate. For a child whose future is hinged on the outcome of their case, they can’t be left without a voice.”