Ronstadt Brothers to appear in Frostburg

Special to the News Tribune

FROSTBURG - Frostburg State University’s Mountain City Traditional Arts will present the Ronstadt Brothers in a performance of Americana music anchored in the post-modern Southwest on Sunday, May 1, at 4 p.m. at 25 E. Main St. in Frostburg.

The live entertainment is open to the public through general admission with a suggested donation of $15.

The Ronstadt Brothers, Michael and Petie, are keeping their family’s music legacy alive. While their aunt, Linda Ronstadt, is the most famous of the Ronstadt family, Michael and Petie represent the fifth generation of musicians in a family where musical virtuosity runs deep.

The Ronstadt Brothers present a new and fresh take on traditional Southwestern and Mexican folk songs and offer innovative original material to millennials discovering the treasure of roots music.

For two decades, Michael has entertained audiences throughout North America on cello and guitar, as well as with his voice. An exceptional musician-composer conversant with a wide range of styles, he not only executes captivating solo performances, but participates regularly in duos and trios with a diverse camp of young, innovative musician-songwriters, including Lisa Biales and David Trotta. His versatile talents have been tapped for concert and studio work by David Bromberg, Linda Ronstadt, Muriel Anderson and Craig Bickhardt.

Petie first explored composing in high school, during which time he founded an indie rock group, The Goodbye Kiss, in which he played guitar and sang. This led to a record deal with a small Southern California label and the release of a self-titled EP, a set of circumstances that fueled Petie’s passion for the recording process.

Petie’s keen ear and sensitive songwriting – such as the exquisite imagery heard in “Hummingbird” – are key to the Ronstadt Brothers’ future tradition-building. Whether harmonizing with his father and brother or quietly offering his own compositions, Petie demonstrates an engaging, easy-going stage presence.

This event is supported by funding from the Maryland State Arts Council. MCTA is a program of FSU in partnership with FrostburgFirst and the Maryland Traditions Program of the State Arts Council.

For more information, call 301-687-8040 or email Dr. Kara Rogers Thomas at krogersthomas@frostburg.edu.

FSU is following CDC guidance based on current area conditions. For current health and safety guidelines visit www.frostburg.edu/COVID19. Event attendees are encouraged to visit www.frostburg.edu/checkin for symptom monitoring. Users can display the portal’s “Reduced Risk” badge on a mobile device for admission, or they may respond to symptom-check questions posted at events.

FSU is committed to making all of its programs, services and activities accessible to persons with disabilities.

To request accommodations through the ADA Compliance Office, call 301-687-4102 or use a Voice Relay Operator at 1-800-735-2258.